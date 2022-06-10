Logo
Japan Finance Minister Suzuki declines to comment on possibility of FX intervention
10 Jun 2022 09:23AM (Updated: 10 Jun 2022 09:23AM)
TOKYO : Japanese Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki on Friday refrained from commenting on the possibility of government intervention in the foreign exchange market, while keeping up his warning against any rapid fluctuations.

"I won't comment on currency levels, including the question (of intervention) to avoid causing any impact from an offhand comment," Suzuki told reporters when asked about the possibility of intervention as the yen hit fresh 20-year lows against the dollar this week.

"What's most important is currency stability as rapid fluctuations are not desirable," he told a news conference. "We will continue to carefully watch currency market movements and their impact on Japan's economy with a sense of urgency."

Source: Reuters

