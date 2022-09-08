Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Japan Finance Minister Suzuki declines fresh comment on yen weakness
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Japan Finance Minister Suzuki declines fresh comment on yen weakness

Japan Finance Minister Suzuki declines fresh comment on yen weakness

Japan's Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki prepares to ring a bell during the New Year ceremony marking the open of trading in 2022 at the Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE), amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in Tokyo, Japan, January 4, 2022. REUTERS/Issei Kato/File Photo

08 Sep 2022 11:09AM (Updated: 08 Sep 2022 11:09AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

TOKYO : Japanese Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki on Thursday declined to comment when asked when the government might take any action in the foreign exchange market if volatility continued.

"It's as I said yesterday," Suzuki told reporters at the finance ministry when asked for comment on the yen's recent weakening.

On Wednesday, Suzuki said he was concerned about what he characterised as "somewhat rapid and one-sided" moves in the yen, as the dollar surged past 144 yen. The dollar was fetching around 144.20 yen as he spoke on Thursday.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.