Business

Japan Finance Minister Suzuki expects BOJ to steer policy appropriately
Japan Finance Minister Suzuki expects BOJ to steer policy appropriately

FILE PHOTO-Japanese Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki speaks with the media after a meeting of G7 leaders on the sidelines of G20 finance ministers' and Central Bank governors' meeting at Gandhinagar, India, July 16, 2023. REUTERS/Amit Dave/File Photo

28 Jul 2023 10:43AM (Updated: 28 Jul 2023 10:44AM)
TOKYO : Japanese Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki said on Friday he expected the Bank of Japan to conduct policy appropriately although he won't comment on central bank's policy decision.

Source: Reuters

