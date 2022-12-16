Logo
Japan Finance Minister Suzuki rules out extra debt issuance for defence plan
FILE PHOTO: Japan's Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki leaves the venue of his news conference after Japan intervened in the currency market for the first time since 1998 to shore up the battered yen in Tokyo, Japan September 22, 2022. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

16 Dec 2022 06:06PM (Updated: 16 Dec 2022 06:06PM)
TOKYO : Japan's government is not considering issuing extra bonds to cover a planned increase in defence spending, Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki said on Friday, pledging to remain fiscally disciplined.

Suzuki told reporters after the cabinet approved the defence build-up plans that the increase in defence budget spending marks a "historic turning point".

He said just 6 per cent of all Japanese firms will be subjected to planned tax hikes to cover the increased spending, as the government keeps in mind the severe economic situation facing corporations.

Source: Reuters

