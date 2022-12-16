Japan Finance Minister Suzuki rules out extra debt issuance for defence plan

TOKYO : Japan's government is not considering issuing extra bonds to cover a planned increase in defence spending, Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki said on Friday, pledging to remain fiscally disciplined.

Suzuki told reporters after the cabinet approved the defence build-up plans that the increase in defence budget spending marks a "historic turning point".

He said just 6 per cent of all Japanese firms will be subjected to planned tax hikes to cover the increased spending, as the government keeps in mind the severe economic situation facing corporations.