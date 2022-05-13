Logo
Japan Finance Minister Suzuki says it's wrong to assume BOJ will buy bonds indefinitely
FILE PHOTO: Japan's new Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki wearing a protective mask, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, speaks at a news conference in Tokyo, Japan, October 5, 2021. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

13 May 2022 08:11AM (Updated: 13 May 2022 08:11AM)
TOKYO : Japanese Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki said on Friday it was inappropriate to guide fiscal policy on the assumption the central bank will keep buying government bonds indefinitely.

"The Bank of Japan is buying government bonds as part of its monetary policy efforts to achieve its inflation target," Suzuki told a news conference.

Japanese policymakers have scrambled to reassure markets the government was not forcing the BOJ to bankroll public debt, after former premier Shinzo Abe on Monday described the central bank as a government "subsidiary" that can fund its spending indefinitely.

Source: Reuters

