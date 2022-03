TOKYO : Japanese Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki said on Tuesday he was closely watching exchange-rate moves as stability in the currency market was "very important."

Suzuki made the remark as the dollar hit a more than five-year high above 118 yen on bets that the Bank of Japan, which announces its latest policy decision on Friday, would maintain its dovish stance despite rising inflationary pressures.

