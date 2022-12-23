Japan Finance Minister Suzuki sees BOJ's monetary policy unchanged

TOKYO : Japanese Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki said on Friday that the Bank of Japan's moves on Tuesday were likely aimed at laying the ground for continuing with its existing monetary policy.

"I understand that Governor Haruhiko Kuroda's comment meant to say that the BOJ would continue with its prior and existing policy," Suzuki told reporters after an extra cabinet meeting.

The BOJ rocked markets on Tuesday with a surprise tweak to its bond yield control that allows long-term interest rates to rise more.