Japan Finance Minister: US has shown understanding on Tokyo's FX intervention
Japan Finance Minister: US has shown understanding on Tokyo's FX intervention

FILE PHOTO: Japan's Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki bows his head as he finishes his news conference after Japan intervened in the currency market for the first time since 1998 to shore up the battered yen in Tokyo, Japan September 22, 2022. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

11 Oct 2022 10:21AM (Updated: 11 Oct 2022 10:57AM)
TOKYO -Japanese Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki said on Tuesday the United States has shown "a certain extent" of understanding about the currency market intervention Tokyo conducted last month.

Suzuki also told reporters he would explain Japan's recent intervention to financial leaders from the Group of 20 major economies when they gather this week in Washington.

Japan's top currency diplomat, Masato Kanda, later said authorities were always ready to take necessary steps against excess currency volatility, broadcaster TBS reported.

Kanda was quoted as telling reporters that he could make a decision on currency intervention anywhere, including from an airplane.

Source: Reuters

