Japan finance minister warns against excessive yen weakening

TOKYO : Japan would take appropriate steps should the yen weaken excessively, Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki said on Friday after the currency plumbed seven-month lows against the dollar.

Suzuki warned against investors pushing the yen too low as the currency weakened past 145 per dollar on Friday, a level which kept speculators wary of potential intervention from Japanese authorities.

"It is important for currencies to move stably reflecting fundamentals," Suzuki told reporters. "Sharp and one-sided moves are seen in the currency market lately. We will respond appropriately if the moves become excessive."

The Japanese currency struck 145.07 per dollar in early Asia trade, its lowest in over seven months.