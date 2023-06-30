Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Business

Japan finance minister warns against excessive yen weakening
Business

FILE PHOTO: Japanese Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki speaks during the presidency press conference at the G7 meeting of finance ministers and central bank governors, at Toki Messe in Niigata, Japan, Saturday, May 13, 2023. Shuji Kajiyama/Pool via REUTERS

30 Jun 2023 10:40AM
TOKYO : Japan would take appropriate steps should the yen weaken excessively, Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki said on Friday after the currency plumbed seven-month lows against the dollar.

Suzuki warned against investors pushing the yen too low as the currency weakened past 145 per dollar on Friday, a level which kept speculators wary of potential intervention from Japanese authorities.

"It is important for currencies to move stably reflecting fundamentals," Suzuki told reporters. "Sharp and one-sided moves are seen in the currency market lately. We will respond appropriately if the moves become excessive."

The Japanese currency struck 145.07 per dollar in early Asia trade, its lowest in over seven months.

Source: Reuters

