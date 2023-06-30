Japan finance minister warns against excessive yen weakening

TOKYO: Japan will take appropriate steps should the yen weaken excessively, Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki said on Friday (Jun 30) after the currency plumbed seven-month lows against the dollar.

Suzuki warned against investors selling the yen too far as the currency weakened past 145 to the dollar, a level that made speculators wary of potential intervention by Japanese authorities.

When the yen breached the 145 level last September, authorities intervened in markets to support the currency for the first time in 24 years.

"It is important for currencies to move stably reflecting fundamentals," Suzuki told reporters.

"Sharp and one-sided moves are seen in the currency market lately. The government is watching currency market moves with a great sense of urgency. We will respond appropriately if the moves become excessive."