Business

Japan firms to issue digital currency for clear energy transaction
Business

Japan firms to issue digital currency for clear energy transaction

Japan firms to issue digital currency for clear energy transaction

FILE PHOTO: Clouds gather over the city skyline during sunset in Tokyo, Japan July 23, 2021. Picture taken July 23, 2021. REUTERS/Edgar Su/File photo

12 Oct 2023 01:37PM
A group of Japanese firms will issue a digital currency by July 2024 for the transaction and settlement of clean energy certificates, cryptocurrency exchange DeCurret said on Thursday.

GMO Aozora Net Bank will issue the yen-based digital currency, called "DCJPY", which will then be used by telecommunication firm Internet Initiative Japan (IIJ) for settlement of clean energy certificates, DeCurret said.

Transaction of DCJPY will be made using a network launched by DeCurret which, unlike stablecoin, is backed by bank deposits through block-chain technology, DeCurret added.

The launch would align Japan with other countries that have seen an increase in the number of digital currencies backed by bank deposits and block-chain technology, and could affect the central bank's plan for issuing its own digital yen.

DeCurret has been spearheading the launch of a digital currency by anchoring discussions at a consortium of Japanese firms keen to tap the technology.

The consortium, which includes megabanks Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc, Mizuho Financial Group Inc and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc, has been meeting regularly to study ways to build a common settlement infrastructure for digital payments.

Source: Reuters

