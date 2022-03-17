Japan firms worry about oil, supply chain impact from Ukraine crisis

TOKYO : Nearly 70per cent of Japanese firms expect the Ukraine crisis to impact their earnings, with a majority of those voicing concern about surging oil prices, a Reuters poll showed.

Below are the questions and answers in the March 2-11 poll, conducted for Reuters by Nikkei Research. Answers are denoted in percentages. Percentage totals for a given question may not come to exactly 100per cent due to rounding. The poll and reply totals are in absolute terms. A total of 240 companies responded to the survey.

1. Are you concerned about an impact the situation in Ukraine has on Japanese economy? (Pick one)

Greatly To a degree Not really No at all Polled Replied

All 44per cent 55per cent 2per cent 0per cent 501 236

Manufacturers 43per cent 56per cent 2per cent 0per cent 250 126

Non-manufacturers 45per cent 54per cent 2per cent 0per cent 251 110

2. How much impact do you think the Ukraine situation has on your business earnings? (Pick one)

Big impact To a degree Not really Not at all Polled Replied

All 9per cent 60per cent 28per cent 3per cent 501 231

Manufacturers 10per cent 60per cent 30per cent 1per cent 250 124

Non-manufacturers 8per cent 61per cent 25per cent 6per cent 251 107

2-1. For those who pick yes in Q2, what impact are you worried about the most? (Pick one)

Stock falls Yen rises Oil price spike Supply chain disruption Trade declines Others Polled Replied

All 3per cent 2per cent 63per cent 15per cent 9per cent 8per cent 501 160

Manufacturers 0per cent 3per cent 63per cent 16per cent 10per cent 7per cent 250 86

Non-manufacturers 5per cent 0per cent 64per cent 14per cent 8per cent 9per cent 251 74

3. How long do you think it takes to resolve the Ukraine situation? (Pick one)

1 month 2 months 3 months 4 months 5 months Half year or longer Polled Replied

All 9per cent 11per cent 32per cent 1per cent 2per cent 46per cent 501 222

Manufacturers 7per cent 12per cent 33per cent 2per cent 1per cent 46per cent 250 118

Non-manufacturers 11per cent 11per cent 30per cent 0per cent 3per cent 46per cent 251 104

4. What kind of results do you expect to see in the upper house elections this summer? (Pick one)

LDP alone LDP/Komeito coalition LDP/Komeito plus like-minded Others Polled Replied

wins majority win majority lawmakers win two-thirds majority

All 28per cent 47per cent 16per cent 9per cent 501 214

Manufacturers 27per cent 49per cent 16per cent 8per cent 250 116

None-manufacturers 29per cent 45per cent 16per cent 10per cent 251 98

5. What policy measures do you want the government to pursue after the upper house elections? (Pick up to three)

Steps Wage Fiscal Deregulation Growth Stock Diplomatic COVID-19 Ageing Others Polled Replied

to cope growth reform strategy prices policy measures population

with

energy

and

broader

price

hikes

All 63per cent 19per cent 21per cent 13per cent 50per cent 11per cent 24per cent 43per cent 20per cent 3per cent 501 233

Manufacturers 63per cent 16per cent 22per cent 12per cent 53per cent 11per cent 23per cent 42per cent 22per cent 3per cent 250 125

Non-manufacturers 63per cent 22per cent 19per cent 15per cent 46per cent 10per cent 25per cent 44per cent 18per cent 4per cent 251 108

6. How do you evaluate the Tokyo Stock Exchange to realign its four markets into three targeting prime, standard and growth sectors, effective in April? (Pick one)

Highly Not really Cannot say Polled Replied

evaluate either

All 15per cent 34per cent 51per cent 501 232

Manufacturers 13per cent 36per cent 51per cent 250 124

Non-manufacturers 17per cent 31per cent 52per cent 251 108

7. Do you think the realignment will help the Tokyo Stock Exchange become more attractive?

Yes No Polled Replied

All 29per cent 71per cent 501 228

Manufacturers 27per cent 73per cent 250 122

Non-manufacturers 30per cent 70per cent 251 106

