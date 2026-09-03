Logo
Logo

Business

Japan FX chief Mimura says on alert over yen moves, not reassured
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Business

Japan FX chief Mimura says on alert over yen moves, not reassured

Japan FX chief Mimura says on alert over yen moves, not reassured
Japan's Vice Finance Minister for International Affairs and top currency diplomat Atsushi Mimura speaks to the media about the U.S.-Japan joint forex action, at the Finance Ministry in Tokyo, Japan, August 3, 2026. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Japan FX chief Mimura says on alert over yen moves, not reassured
FILE PHOTO: Japan's Finance Minister Satsuki Katayama speaks to the media about the U.S.-Japan joint forex action upon her arrival at the Finance Ministry in Tokyo, Japan, August 3, 2026. REUTERS/Issei Kato/File Photo
03 Sep 2026 05:56PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

TOKYO, Sept 3 : Japan's top currency diplomat Atsushi Mimura said on Thursday that he remained on alert over currency market developments, warning that he was not yet comfortable with recent moves in the yen.

The yen extended gains after a sudden burst higher on Wednesday, though traders pointed to rising bets on Bank of Japan rate hikes rather than attribute the move to intervention by the Japanese authorities.

Mimura, Japan's vice finance minister for international affairs, declined to comment on specific currency levels or market movements, but said he was "neither satisfied nor reassured" by recent developments.

"We remain on a state of heightened alert," Mimura told reporters after he returned from the G20 finance leaders' gathering in Asheville, North Carolina.

CNA Games
Guess Word
Guess Word
Crack the word, one row at a time
Buzzword
Buzzword
Create words using the given letters
Mini Sudoku
Mini Sudoku
Tiny puzzle, mighty brain teaser
Mini Crossword
Mini Crossword
Small grid, big challenge
Word Search
Word Search
Spot as many words as you can
Show More
Show Less

When asked whether authorities had conducted a rate check, Mimura said: "I will not comment on that."

Mimura also said the Japanese Finance Minister and U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent had very productive discussions, whether on market developments or cooperation within the G20 framework, in response to a question about Bessent's recent comments on Japan's monetary policy.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement