Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Japan FY2022 draft budget's spending to hit record US$946 billion - Kyodo
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Japan FY2022 draft budget's spending to hit record US$946 billion - Kyodo

Japan FY2022 draft budget's spending to hit record US$946 billion - Kyodo

FILE PHOTO: A man wearing a protective mask walks past the headquarters of Bank of Japan amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Tokyo, Japan, May 22, 2020.REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon/File Photo

30 Nov 2021 04:34PM (Updated: 30 Nov 2021 04:30PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

TOKYO : Japan's draft budget for next fiscal year will likely see total spending exceed a record US$946 billion due to rising defense and social welfare costs, Kyodo news agency reported on Tuesday.

The huge expenditure would follow a massive pandemic-relief spending package funded by this year's supplementary budget, and likely to lead to an increase in debt issuance, Kyodo said.

The government is expected to finalise in late December the budget for the fiscal year beginning in April 2022, and pass it through parliament by March, Kyodo said.

Of the total spending worth 107-trillion-yen (US$946 billion) in next fiscal year's budget, defense spending will be increased to around 5.4 trillion yen reflecting Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's focus on boosting national security, Kyodo said.

Tax revenues are expected to exceed 60 trillion yen due to the economy's recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, up from 57.4 trillion yen expected in the current year, Kyodo said.

That would still leave the government with a short-fall that would require it to increase debt issuance, the agency reported, citing unidentified government sources.

(US$1 = 113.1200 yen)

(Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Kim Coghill)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us