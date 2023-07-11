Japan to give Sumco $530 million to boost wafer capacity - Nikkei

TOKYO : Japan will give Sumco Corp, a major producer of silicon wafers, a subsidy of up to 75 billion yen ($530 million) to fund additional capacity as part of efforts to bolster the country's semiconductor industry, the Nikkei newspaper reported.

Sumco plans to invest 225 billion yen in factory buildings and equipment, with the subsidy from Japan's METI (Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry) covering a third of the cost, Nikkei said.

Japan has been subsidising chipmakers and suppliers, including Taiwan's TSMC, to reinvigorate the industry domestically and as countries extend control over a supply chain vital to key sectors.

($1 = 141.3300 yen)