Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Japan to give Toyota $854 million support for domestic EV battery output-Nikkei
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Japan to give Toyota $854 million support for domestic EV battery output-Nikkei

Japan to give Toyota $854 million support for domestic EV battery output-Nikkei

FILE PHOTO: The Toyota logo is seen at its booth during a media day for the Auto Shanghai show in Shanghai, China April 19, 2021. REUTERS/Aly Song/File Photo

15 Jun 2023 10:04PM (Updated: 15 Jun 2023 10:29PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

TOKYO :Japan will give Toyota around 120 billion yen ($854 million) support towards the automaker's plan to invest in domestic production of the lithium ion batteries used in electric vehicles (EV), the Nikkei newspaper said.

Toyota this week laid out a sweeping plan for new technology and a radical redesign of factories, sending its clearest signal yet of its intention to capture a larger share of the fast-growing market for battery electrics, where it has been far outsold by rivals such as Tesla.

The government help would also come as Japan and other U.S. allies increasingly look to secure supply chains away from China, which is a major player in EV batteries.

Japan's trade ministry has designated storage batteries, including car batteries, as critical to economic security and has earmarked 330 billion yen in its second supplementary budget to support their supply and development, the Nikkei said.

The government intends to shoulder a third of capital expenditure and half of technological development. In Toyota's case the total amount of the project to be subsidised is seen reaching 330 billion yen, the newspaper said.

($1 = 140.4500 yen)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.