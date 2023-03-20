Japan government says banking system stable, plays down risk of contagion

TOKYO: Japan's banking system is stable and the country will not see a contagion from US and European banking sector woes, Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said on Monday (Mar 20).

He also welcomed Sunday's decision by top central banks, including the Bank of Japan (BOJ), to bolster the global flow of cash by expanding an existing swap line to ensure lenders have sufficient dollars needed to operate.

"Each country promptly ramped up efforts as risk-aversive moves were seen in financial markets," Japan's top government spokesperson told a regular news conference.

"Japan's financial system is stable as a whole," he said, adding that authorities were watching financial market moves "with a strong sense of alarm".