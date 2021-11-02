Japan govt, BOJ reaffirm close contact as laid out in 2013 joint statement

TOKYO : The Japanese government and Bank of Japan on Tuesday reaffirmed their commitment to keeping in close contact and continuing their cooperation as spelled out in a 2013 joint statement that laid out the 2per cent inflation target for monetary policy.

The confirmation was made in a meeting between BOJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda, Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki and Economy Minister Daishiro Yamagiwa, the three parties said separately.

