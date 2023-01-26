Japan govt debt to top 1,100 trn yen in fiscal 2026/27

TOKYO :Japan's government debt would top 1,100 trillion yen at the fiscal year end in March 2027, a draft document seen by Reuters on Thursday showed.

Reflecting snowballing debt, the cost of interest payments would double the amount of 8.6 trillion yen for this year to 17.1 trillion yen by the end of March 2027.

The Ministry of Finance, in separate projections issued earlier this month, said it could lower new bond issuance at some 32 trillion yen.

Rounds of COVID stimulus spending helped boost rolling-over bonds at 150 trillion yen, the draft showed.