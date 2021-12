TOKYO : Japan intends to raise its forecast for fiscal 2022 real gross domestic product (GDP) growth to 3.2per cent, the Jiji news agency reported.

The projection would be an upgrade from a forecast for 2.2per cent real GDP growth for the fiscal year starting in April 2022 released at a mid-year review in July.

(Reporting by Daniel Leussink; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)