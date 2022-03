TOKYO : Japan's government nominated economist Hajime Takata and banker Naoki Tamura to the Bank of Japan's nine-member policy board on Tuesday.

Takata is an executive economist at Okasan Securities, and Tamura is a senior adviser at Mitsui Sumitomo Bank.

Takata would replace Goushi Kataoka and Tamura would replace Hitoshi Suzuki on the board. Kataoka and Suzuki's five-year terms run until July 23.

