Business

Japan govt to present BOJ nominees to parliament on Feb 14 -lawmaker
Business

Japan govt to present BOJ nominees to parliament on Feb 14 -lawmaker

Japan govt to present BOJ nominees to parliament on Feb 14 -lawmaker

A security officer is seen at the headquarters of Bank of Japan in Tokyo, Japan, January 18, 2023. REUTERS/Issei Kato/Files

10 Feb 2023 10:57AM (Updated: 10 Feb 2023 10:57AM)
TOKYO : Japan's government will present its nominees for the new central bank governor and two deputies to parliament on Feb. 14, Tsuyoshi Takagi, the ruling Liberal Democratic Party's parliament affairs chief for the lower house, said on Friday.

The nomination needs approval by both houses of parliament, which is a near certainty given the ruling coalition's solid majority.

Ruling and opposition parties are considering holding hearings for the BOJ governor and deputy governor nominees at the lower house on Feb. 24, Jun Azumi, an executive of the opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, told reporters.

The upper house is also expected to hold hearings for the nominees, though the likely date was not immediately known.

Source: Reuters

