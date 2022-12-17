Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Japan govt to revise accord with BOJ to make price target flexible -Kyodo
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Japan govt to revise accord with BOJ to make price target flexible -Kyodo

Japan govt to revise accord with BOJ to make price target flexible -Kyodo

FILE PHOTO: A man wearing a protective mask walks past the headquarters of Bank of Japan amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Tokyo, Japan, May 22, 2020. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon//File Photo

17 Dec 2022 04:52PM (Updated: 17 Dec 2022 04:52PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

TOKYO : Japan's government is set to revise a decade-old accord with the Bank of Japan (BOJ) stating the central bank will aim to achieve its 2 per cent inflation target "at the earliest possible time", Kyodo news agency reported on Saturday, citing government sources.

In the first review of the 2013 joint agreement, the government will make the price goal more flexible, Kyodo said.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is expected to work out details with the next BOJ governor, who will succeed Haruhiko Kuroda in April, Kyodo said.

The revision could lead the BOJ to tweak its monetary easing as the side effects of its ultra-low interest rate policy - most notably the yen's sharp depreciation against other major currencies - have become more evident and pose a challenge for the Kishida administration, Kyodo said.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.