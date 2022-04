TOKYO : Japan's government plans to spend 6.2 trillion yen ($48.32 billion) to fund economic emergency measures to counter rising oil prices and inflation that boost the cost of living, the Nikkei business daily reported on Monday.

The overall size of the economic package, including non-spending items, would reach 13.2 trillion yen, the Nikkei reported, without citing sources.

($1 = 128.3000 yen)