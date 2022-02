TOKYO : Japan's chief cabinet secretary Hirokazu Matsuno voiced hope on Monday that the central bank will continue to make efforts to accelerate inflation to its 2per cent target.

"Specific monetary policy means falls under the jurisdiction of the Bank of Japan. We hope the BOJ continues to strive toward achieving its price goal," Matsuno told a news conference.

(Reporting by Satoshi Sugiyama, writing by Leika Kihara; Editing by Kim Coghill)