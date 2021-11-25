Logo
Japan govt to unveil extra budget with US$312 billion spending to tackle COVID-19 - draft
FILE PHOTO: Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida speaks to media as he annnouces that the government would release some of its oil reserves in concert with the United States, at his official residence in Tokyo, Japan November 24, 2021. Mandatory credit Kyodo/via REUTERS

25 Nov 2021 12:04PM (Updated: 25 Nov 2021 12:23PM)
TOKYO : Japan's government will unveil on Friday its first extra budget for this fiscal year ending March to ease the pain of the COVID-19 pandemic, with spending worth 36 trillion yen (US$312.04 billion), a draft seen by Reuters showed.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's cabinet is expected to approve the budget plan on Friday, including additional government bond issuance totalling 22.1 trillion yen, the draft showed.

(US$1 = 115.3700 yen)

(Reporting by Takaya Yamaguchi; Writing by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

Source: Reuters

