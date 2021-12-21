Logo
Japan govt weighs raising FY22 growth forecast to +3.0per cent or more -Yomiuri
FILE PHOTO: Buildings under construction are seen in a general view from Tokyo Tower of the city of Tokyo, Japan, August 6, 2021. Picture taken August 6, 2021. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

21 Dec 2021 08:14AM (Updated: 21 Dec 2021 08:12AM)
TOKYO : Japan is considering raising its forecast for fiscal 2022 real gross domestic product (GDP) growth to 3.0per cent or more after taking into account the impact of a record US$317 billion extra budget, the Yomiuri newspaper reported.

The projection would be an upgrade from a forecast for 2.2per cent real GDP growth for the fiscal year starting in April 2022 released at a mid-year review in July.

The cabinet was set to approve the new forecast, which comes after parliament on Monday approved the 36 trillion yen (US$316.73 billion) extra budget for the current fiscal year, on Thursday, Yomiuri said.

(US$1 = 113.6600 yen)

(Reporting by Daniel Leussink and Kantaro Komiya; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

Source: Reuters

