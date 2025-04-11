Japan household inflation expectations rise, keep BOJ rate hike view alive

TOKYO: Japanese households' inflation expectations heightened in the three months to March, a Bank of Japan survey showed on Friday (Apr 11), keeping the central bank under pressure to raise interest rates further.

Many households said they increased spending on groceries, and less on dining out and leisure activities, in a sign they were feeling the pinch from the rising cost of living.

The survey will be among factors the BOJ will scrutinise at its policy meeting on Apr 30-May 1, when the bank is expected to keep interest rates steady to scrutinise the economic impact of higher US tariffs, and issue fresh quarterly growth and inflation forecasts.

As many as 86.7 per cent of Japanese households expect prices to rise a year from now, up from the previous survey's figure of 85.7 per cent in December, the BOJ survey showed.

Of the total households surveyed between Feb 6 and Mar 4, 83.5 per cent expect prices to rise five years from now, up from 82.5 per cent in the December survey, it said.

Households expect inflation to rise by an average 12.2 per cent a year from now, up from 11.5 per cent in the previous survey, and by 9.6 per cent five years from now, up from 9.2 per cent in December. Their expectations, as is typical, are well above Japan's headline inflation, which hit 3.7 per cent in February.