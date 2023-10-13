Japan households' inflation expectations rise slightly: BOJ poll

TOKYO: Japanese households' inflation expectations rose slightly in the three months to September, a central bank quarterly survey showed on Friday.

The survey will be among factors the Bank of Japan (BOJ) will scrutinise in producing new inflation forecasts at its Oct 30-31 policy review.

The ratio of Japanese households expecting prices to rise a year from now stood at 86.8 per cent in September, up from 86.3 per cent in June, the BOJ survey showed.

Households expect inflation to accelerate by an average 10.7 per cent a year from now, versus 10.5 per cent seen in June, the September survey showed.