Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Japan to import Australia crude for power sector - sources, data
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Japan to import Australia crude for power sector - sources, data

Japan to import Australia crude for power sector - sources, data

FILE PHOTO: An oil refinery is silhouetted against the setting sun in Kawasaki, near Tokyo October 22, 2012. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

06 May 2022 01:27PM (Updated: 06 May 2022 01:27PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SINGAPORE/TOKYO : PetroDiamond International (PDI), the trading arm of Mitsubishi Corp, will be loading an Australian Van Gogh crude cargo for Japan later this month to meet peak summer power demand, according to shipping data and trade sources.

The world's No. 2 liquefied natural gas (LNG) importer expects to face a tight electricity market again this summer and winter, turning to oil for burning at power plants, as the crisis in Ukraine has driven up gas and coal prices.

Europe is stockpiling utility fuels amid rising tension with its biggest gas supplier Russia. Moscow is requesting payments for its gas in Russian roubles or it will cut supplies.

PDI has provisionally chartered Aframax tanker P. Yanbu to load Van Gogh crude from Australia around mid-May, shipping data showed.

A Mitsubishi spokesperson said the company trades crude to meet customers' needs but it can't comment on any commercial deal.

Traders who track Japan's oil markets closely said the crude is typically burned at Japanese power plants.

Van Gogh crude last headed for Japan in December and in late 2019 before that, according to Refinitiv data.

Japan's biggest oil refiner Eneos Holdings Inc said last month that it is getting requests from utilities to double the supply of fuel oil used in oil-fired power stations in April-September from a year earlier, although it's unlikely to be able to meet all the demand.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us