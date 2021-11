TOKYO : The Japanese government plans to include about 500 billion yen (US$4.35 billion) in spending to strengthen the nation's economic security as part of a stimulus package it aims to announce on Friday, Jiji news agency reported on Wednesday.

The spending would support the development of semiconductors, Jiji reported, as Japan seeks to secure a stable supply chain for the key component.

(US$1 = 114.8400 yen)

(Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)