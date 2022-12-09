Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Japan to increase defence budget by $7.3 billion in fiscal 2023 - sources
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Japan to increase defence budget by $7.3 billion in fiscal 2023 - sources

Japan to increase defence budget by $7.3 billion in fiscal 2023 - sources

FILE PHOTO: Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida arrives to attend APEC Leader's Dialogue with APEC Business Advisory Council during the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit, November 18, 2022, in Bangkok, Thailand. Lillian Suwanrumpha/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

09 Dec 2022 05:43PM (Updated: 09 Dec 2022 06:00PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

TOKYO :Japan's government is set to raise defence spending by 1 trillion yen ($7.34 billion) to around 6.5 trillion yen in the next fiscal year as part of efforts to earmark 43 trillion yen for the five-year defence build-up plan, three sources with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Friday.

The budget increase is aimed at procurement of ammunition and expenses related to long-range missiles, the sources said on condition of anonymity as the plan has not yet been finalised.

The fiscal 2023 budget spending on defence would compare with a record 5.4 trillion yen earmarked for the current fiscal year.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has announced plans to lift defence spending to an amount equivalent of 2 per cent of gross domestic product within five years, from 1 per cent now, to cope with an increasingly assertive China and unpredictable North Korea.

As part of the plan for 43 trillion yen in defence spending over the next five years, Kishida's government would spend 5 trillion yen on stand-off missiles and another 5 trillion yen for ammunition purchases, the sources said. One of the sources said the defence budget "would increase by 1 trillion yen every year over the next five years."

($1 = 136.2400 yen)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.