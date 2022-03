TOKYO : Japan's consumer inflation may briefly exceed 1.5per cent but likely will not gain momentum to sustainably head toward the central bank's 2per cent target, Bank of Japan board member Goushi Kataoka said on Thursday.

In a speech, Kataoka also said risks to the economic outlook were skewed to the downside, because of the fallout from the crisis in Ukraine and the lingering impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

