Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Japan insurers to report inappropriate practices after internal probes -Nikkei
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Japan insurers to report inappropriate practices after internal probes -Nikkei

Japan insurers to report inappropriate practices after internal probes -Nikkei
A logo of Tokio Marine & Nichido Fire Insurance Co is seen in Tokyo, Japan, May 19, 2016. REUTERS/Toru Hanai/File photo
Japan insurers to report inappropriate practices after internal probes -Nikkei
Logos of Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance Company are seen at the company's headquarters in Tokyo, Japan, May 19, 2016. REUTERS/Toru Hanai/File photo
28 Sep 2023 07:56AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

TOKYO : Japan's four biggest casualty insurers found inappropriate business practices in dealings with more than 100 corporate clients combined after conducting internal probes on alleged price fixing, the Nikkei business daily reported on Thursday.

Tokio Marine & Nichido Fire Insurance, Sompo Japan Insurance, Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance and Aioi Nissay Dowa Insurance, will report the findings to the Financial Services Agency by Friday, the Nikkei reported, without saying where it got the information.

The FSA had ordered them to look into their business practices following allegations they colluded on premiums for some corporate clients.

It will consider imposing administrative penalties on the insurers if they are found to have violated industry regulations to ensure fairness and customer protections, the Nikkei said.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.