Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Japan to invite emerging nations to G7 finance leaders' meeting
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Japan to invite emerging nations to G7 finance leaders' meeting

Japan to invite emerging nations to G7 finance leaders' meeting

Japan’s Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki participates in a news conference at the Fairmont Washington D.C. Georgetown hotel in Washington, U.S., April 13, 2023. REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz

28 Apr 2023 08:18AM (Updated: 28 Apr 2023 08:38AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

TOKYO : Japan will invite some emerging nations to an outreach meeting at the Group of Seven advanced countries Japan chairs next month in the city of Niigata, Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki said on Friday.

The countries whose finance leaders will be invited to attend the outreach meeting include India, Indonesia, South Korea, Singapore and Brazil, Suzuki said in a post-cabinet meeting news conference.

Japan is chair of this year's meeting of G7 advanced economies. The meeting of finance ministers and central bank governors is scheduled to be held in Niigata on May 11-13.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.