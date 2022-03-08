Logo
Japan Jan coincident index down 0.5 point - govt
08 Mar 2022 01:11PM (Updated: 08 Mar 2022 01:11PM)
TOKYO : Japan's coincident indicator index fell 0.5 point in January from the previous month, the government said on Tuesday, as the fast-spreading Omicron variant derailed an economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The index, which comprises a variety of data such as factory output, employment and retail sales, dropped to 94.3 in January, the Cabinet Office said.

The index of leading economic indicators, a gauge of the economy a few months ahead, compiled from data such as job offers and consumer sentiment, fell 1.0 point to 103.7.

(Reporting by Kentaro Sugiyama; Writing by Kantaro Komiya; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)

Source: Reuters

