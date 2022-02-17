Japan Jan ethylene output falls 6.1 per cent y/y

TOKYO : Japanese ethylene production in January fell 6.1per cent from the same month a year earlier to 507,500 tonnes, data from the Japan Petrochemical Industry Association showed on Thursday.

Ethylene, made from naphtha, is a basic feedstock for petrochemicals that are processed into products such as plastics.

Following is a table of ethylene output volume in thousand tonnes, month-on-month and year-on-year percentage changes and the number of naphtha crackers shut during the month, according to the data.

Month Jan-22 Dec-21 Jan-21

Ethylene output 507.5 576.6 540.4

M/M per cent -12.0 5.8 0.8

Yr/Yr per cent -6.1 7.5 4.2

Plant shutdowns 1 0 0

(Reporting by Tokyo Newsroom; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)