TOKYO : Japanese household spending rose 0.8 per cent in January from a year earlier, internal affairs ministry data showed on Tuesday, worse than the median market forecast for a 3.6 per cent rise.

On a seasonally adjusted, month-on-month basis, spending fell 4.5 per cent, versus an estimated 1.9 per cent decline.

To view the data on the website of the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications, click here: http://www.stat.go.jp/english/data/kakei/index.html