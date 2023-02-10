Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Japan January wholesale prices rise 9.5 pct yr/yr
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Japan January wholesale prices rise 9.5 pct yr/yr

Japan January wholesale prices rise 9.5 pct yr/yr
FILE PHOTO-A shopper looks at items at a drug store in Tokyo, Japan, May 28, 2015. Japan's core consumer prices rose 0.3 percent in April from a year earlier, government data showed on May 29, keeping inflation distant from the central bank's 2 percent target. Picture taken May 28, 2015. REUTERS/Yuya Shino
10 Feb 2023 08:08AM (Updated: 10 Feb 2023 08:08AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

TOKYO : Japan's wholesale prices in January rose 9.5 per cent from a year earlier, data showed on Friday, adding to growing signs of inflationary pressure that could keep the central bank under pressure to phase out its massive stimulus programme.

The increase in the corporate goods price index (CGPI), which measures the price companies charge each other for their goods and services, compared with a median market forecast for a 9.6 per cent gain. It followed a revised 10.5 per cent rise in December, Bank of Japan data showed.

While global commodity inflation has run its course, companies continued to charge higher prices for products ranging from food, steel and chemical goods, the data showed.

The data suggests that Japan's core consumer inflation, which hit a 41-year high of 4.0 per cent in December, will likely remain well above the central bank's 2 per cent target in coming months.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.