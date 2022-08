TOKYO : Japan's core consumer prices rose 2.4 per cent in July from a year earlier, government data showed on Friday, topping the central bank's 2 per cent price stability goal for the fourth straight month.

The core consumer price index, which includes oil products but excludes fresh food prices, matched the median estimate in a Reuters poll.

Stripping away the effect of fresh food and energy, consumer prices rose 1.2 per cent in July from a year ago, the internal affairs ministry data showed.