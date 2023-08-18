Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Japan July core CPI rises 3.1% yr/yr, slowing from June
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Japan July core CPI rises 3.1% yr/yr, slowing from June

Japan July core CPI rises 3.1% yr/yr, slowing from June

FILE PHOTO-People shop daily necessities at a market in Tokyo, Japan March 3, 2023. REUTERS/Androniki Christodoulou/File Photo

18 Aug 2023 07:38AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

TOKYO : Japan's core consumer prices rose 3.1 per cent in July from a year earlier, data from the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications showed on Friday.

The so-called core-core inflation index, which excludes food and energy prices, rose 4.3 per cent year-on-year.

The rise in the core consumer price index, which includes oil products but excludes volatile fresh food prices, matched the median market forecast and followed a 3.3 per cent increase in the previous month.

For the full tables, go to the ministry's website at: http://www.stat.go.jp/english/data/cpi/index.htm

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.