Japan July core CPI rises 3.1% yr/yr, slowing from June

TOKYO : Japan's core consumer prices rose 3.1 per cent in July from a year earlier, data from the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications showed on Friday.

The so-called core-core inflation index, which excludes food and energy prices, rose 4.3 per cent year-on-year.

The rise in the core consumer price index, which includes oil products but excludes volatile fresh food prices, matched the median market forecast and followed a 3.3 per cent increase in the previous month.

For the full tables, go to the ministry's website at: http://www.stat.go.jp/english/data/cpi/index.htm