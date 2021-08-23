Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Recent Searches

Trending Topics

Kamala Harris Malaysia Afghanistan COVID-19 vaccine court In Focus climate change China Myanmar India
Logo

Business

Japan July crude steel output jumps 32.5per cent to reflect demand recovery
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Logo

Recent Searches

Trending Topics

Kamala Harris Malaysia Afghanistan COVID-19 vaccine court In Focus climate change China Myanmar India

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Japan July crude steel output jumps 32.5per cent to reflect demand recovery

Japan July crude steel output jumps 32.5per cent to reflect demand recovery

Workers control a crane to move a steel coil inside a factory in Tokyo May 29, 2014. REUTERS/Yuya Shino/Files

23 Aug 2021 05:55PM (Updated: 23 Aug 2021 05:50PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

TOKYO : Japan's crude steel output rose 32.5per cent in July from a year earlier, climbing for a fifth consecutive month as industry demand continued to recover from a coronavirus-induced slump, the Japan Iron and Steel Federation said on Monday.

Output, which is not seasonally adjusted, increased to 8.01 million tonnes in the world's No.3 steel producer from a year earlier, but fell 1.3per cent from June.

The strong pick-up came in line with the prediction by the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI) in July that the country's crude steel output was expected to jump 30.1per cent in the July-September quarter from a year earlier.

Japanese steelmakers are also on track for a V-shaped annual profit recovery, as solid global demand boosts prices while higher prices of iron ore and coking coal drive hefty inventory appraisal gains.

(Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; Editing by Edmund Blair)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us