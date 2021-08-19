Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Japan July ethylene output falls 3.2per cent yr/yr
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Japan July ethylene output falls 3.2per cent yr/yr

19 Aug 2021 05:54PM (Updated: 19 Aug 2021 05:51PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

TOKYO, August 19 : Japanese ethylene production in July fell 3.2per cent from a year earlier to 485,000 tonnes, data from the Japan Petrochemical Industry Association showed on Thursday.

Ethylene, made from naphtha, is a basic feedstock for petrochemicals that are processed into products such as plastics.

Following is a table of ethylene output volume in thousand tonnes, month-on-month and year-on-year percentage changes and the number of naphtha crackers shut during the month, according to the data.

Month Jul-21 Jun-21 Jul-20

Ethylene output 485 461.3 500.8

M/M per cent 5.1 -12.5 19.7

Yr/Yr per cent -3.2 10.2 -3.1

Plant shutdowns 2 2 3

(Reporting by Tokyo Newsroom; editing by Jason Neely)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us