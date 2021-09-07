Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Japan's July household spending rises less than expected
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Japan's July household spending rises less than expected

Japan's July household spending rises less than expected

FILE PHOTO: People wear protective masks in a shopping district amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Tokyo, Japan, on Dec 14 , 2020. (Reuters/Kim Kyung-Hoon)

07 Sep 2021 08:24AM (Updated: 07 Sep 2021 10:08AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

TOKYO: Japan's household spending grew less than expected in July as a resurgence in COVID-19 cases hindered consumer activity, throwing broader economic recovery prospects into doubt.

The world's third-largest economy is struggling to shake off the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, which forced the government to impose new state of emergency restrictions that now cover about 80 per cent of the population.

Household spending rose 0.7 per cent year-on-year in July, after a revised 4.3 per cent fall in June, government data showed on Tuesday (Sep 7). That was weaker than a median market forecast for a 2.9 per cent gain in a Reuters poll.

The modest rise in July was partly due to a sharp contraction in the same month last year, when household spending slumped 7.6 per cent year-on-year as consumers delayed spending on things such as travel and overnight stays due to the health crisis.

The month-on-month figures showed a 0.9 per cent contraction in July, the third straight month of decline, the internal affairs ministry data showed, dashing expectations for 1.1 per cent growth.

"Face-to-face leisure services stayed weaker with worsening COVID-19 infections and the reinstatement of state of emergency curbs in Tokyo," said Masato Koike, an economist at Dai-ichi Life Research Institute.

"Going forward, the tug-of-war between worsening infections and vaccination will keep services spending volatile."

Takumi Tsunoda, senior economist at Shinkin Central Bank Research Institute, said continued infections could have dragged private consumption even lower in August.

Spending on food, leisure and transportation rose year-on-year while spending on consumer electronics, utility payments and face masks fell.

Separate data on Tuesday showed inflation-adjusted real wages in July rose 0.7 per cent from the same month a year earlier, though the gain was also because of a flattered comparison with last year's steep pandemic-driven drop.

But the data was unlikely to dispel worries that Japan's economy is at risk of slowing down in the third quarter, as explosive growth in COVID-19 cases at home and in other parts of Asia weighs on consumer and corporate activity.

Revised gross domestic product (GDP) data on Wednesday is expected to show the economy grew faster than initially reported in the second quarter, helped by stronger business spending.

Source: Reuters/lk

Related Topics

Japan economy

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us