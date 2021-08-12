Logo
Japan July wholesale prices rise 5.6per cent y/y
Japan July wholesale prices rise 5.6per cent y/y

FILE PHOTO: A shopper wearing a protective mask pushes a shopping cart at Japan's supermarket group Aeon's shopping mall as the mall reopens amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Chiba, Japan May 28, 2020. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon/File Photo

12 Aug 2021 08:29AM (Updated: 12 Aug 2021 08:27AM)
TOKYO : Japanese wholesale prices rose 5.6per cent in July from a year earlier, Bank of Japan data showed on Thursday, a sign the rising cost of raw material imports continued to weigh on corporate profits.

The increase in the corporate goods price index (CGPI), which measures the price companies charge each other for their goods and services, exceeded a median market forecast for a 5.0per cent gain and followed a 5.0per cent rise in June.

Wholesale prices rose for a broad range of raw materials including those for wood prices, which spiked 33.1per cent in July from a year earlier, and oil and coal goods, which saw prices rise 38.8per cent, the data showed.

On a month-on-month basis, wholesale prices rose 1.1per cent in July after gaining 0.6per cent, the data showed.

Japan's economy is recovering moderately as robust exports offset some of the weakness in consumption. But a resurgent coronavirus forced Japan to reimpose state of emergency curbs, casting doubts over the strength of the recovery.

(Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Sam Holmes)

Source: Reuters

