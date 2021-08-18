Japan June core machinery orders fall 1.5% month-on-month

TOKYO: Japan's core machinery orders fell 1.5 per cent in June from the previous month, government data showed on Wednesday (Aug 18).

The reading compared with a 2.8 per cent decline forecast in a Reuters poll of economists.

Manufacturers surveyed by the Cabinet Office predicted that core orders will rise 11.0 per cent in July-September after advancing 4.6 per cent in the previous quarter.

Compared with a year earlier, core orders, a highly volatile data series regarded as an indicator of capital spending in the coming six to nine months, grew 18.6 per cent in June, versus a 15.8 per cent rise expected by economists, the data showed.