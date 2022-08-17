Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Japan June core machinery orders rise 0.9% month-on-month
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Japan June core machinery orders rise 0.9% month-on-month

Japan June core machinery orders rise 0.9% month-on-month

FILE PHOTO: A worker cycles near a factory at the Keihin industrial zone in Kawasaki, Japan February 28, 2017. REUTERS/Issei Kato

17 Aug 2022 08:01AM (Updated: 17 Aug 2022 08:01AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

TOKYO : Japan's core machinery orders rose 0.9 per cent in June from the previous month, government data showed on Wednesday, lower than a 1.3 per cent increase expected by economists in a Reuters poll.

Compared with a year earlier, core orders, a highly volatile data series regarded as a leading indicator of capital spending in the coming six to nine months, gained 6.5 per cent, the Cabinet Office data found.

For the full table, go to the website of the Cabinet Office: https://www.esri.cao.go.jp/en/stat/juchu/juchu-e.html

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.