Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Japan June exports rise 1.5% yr/yr - MOF
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Japan June exports rise 1.5% yr/yr - MOF

Japan June exports rise 1.5% yr/yr - MOF

FILE PHOTO: Shipping containers are seen at a port in Tokyo, Japan, March 22, 2017. REUTERS/Issei Kato/File Photo

20 Jul 2023 08:04AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

TOKYO : Japan's exports in June rose 1.5 per cent from a year earlier, Ministry of Finance (MOF) data showed on Thursday.

The rise was less than a 2.2 per cent gain expected by 15 economists in a Reuters poll. It followed a 0.6 per cent rise in May.

Imports fell 12.9 per cent year-on-year in June, versus the median estimate for an 11.3 per cent decrease.

The trade balance came to a surplus of 43 billion yen ($307.96 million), versus the median estimate for a 46.7 billion yen deficit. It was the first time in 23 months the trade balance has recorded a surplus.

($1 = 139.6300 yen)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.