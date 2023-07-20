Japan June exports rise 1.5% yr/yr - MOF

TOKYO : Japan's exports in June rose 1.5 per cent from a year earlier, Ministry of Finance (MOF) data showed on Thursday.

The rise was less than a 2.2 per cent gain expected by 15 economists in a Reuters poll. It followed a 0.6 per cent rise in May.

Imports fell 12.9 per cent year-on-year in June, versus the median estimate for an 11.3 per cent decrease.

The trade balance came to a surplus of 43 billion yen ($307.96 million), versus the median estimate for a 46.7 billion yen deficit. It was the first time in 23 months the trade balance has recorded a surplus.

($1 = 139.6300 yen)