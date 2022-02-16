Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Japan to keep gasoline subsidy of Y5 a litre for week starting Thursday
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Japan to keep gasoline subsidy of Y5 a litre for week starting Thursday

Japan to keep gasoline subsidy of Y5 a litre for week starting Thursday

FILE PHOTO: A traffic jam is seen in front of the new Toyosu market, which has been relocated from Tsukiji market, on its opening day, in Tokyo, Japan, October 11, 2018. REUTERS/Issei Kato

16 Feb 2022 01:20PM (Updated: 16 Feb 2022 01:32PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

TOKYO : Japan will keep its gasoline subsidy for oil distributors at 5 yen ($0.043) a litre for the week starting on Thursday, the country's industry ministry said on Wednesday in its website.

The government last week raised the subsidy to 5 yen a litre for the week started last Thursday from 3.7 yen a week earlier, hitting a ceiling for the temporary scheme to blunt a sharp rise in fuel prices.

The government sets the subsidy amount every week if the retail gasoline price exceeds the threshold of 170 yen under the programme implemented on Jan. 27.

$1 = 115.6800 yen)

(Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us