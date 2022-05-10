Logo
Japan keeps up warning on weak yen, vows close contact with U.S
FILE PHOTO: Japan's new Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki wearing a protective mask, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, speaks at a news conference in Tokyo, Japan, October 5, 2021. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

10 May 2022 09:04AM (Updated: 10 May 2022 09:25AM)
TOKYO :Japan will closely communicate with authorities of the United States and other countries to respond as appropriate to currency moves based on Group of Seven (G7) agreements, Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki said on Tuesday.

Suzuki made the remarks as the Japanese currency hovered around 20-year lows against the dollar, stoking worry about boosting the cost of living to households.

"Stability is important and rapid moves as seen recently are undesirable," Suzuki told reporters after a cabinet meeting.

The remarks are in line with recent verbal warnings delivered by Suzuki to keep sharp yen falls in check.

The yen has come under pressure as the Bank of Japan's resolve to keep interest rates ultra-loose contrasted with a global shift toward monetary tightening, including by central banks in the United States, Britain and Australia.

Bank of Japan (BOJ) Governor Haruhiko Kuroda has pledged to maintain massive stimulus to support a fragile economic recovery, stressing a weak yen was still beneficial for the economy and would not be a trigger for a rate hike.

Once welcomed as giving a boost to exports, a weak yen has emerged as a source of concern for Japanese policymakers as it inflates already rising import costs for fuel and raw material.

Source: Reuters

